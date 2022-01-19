Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $204.60

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.60.

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.88. 351,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $141.64 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

