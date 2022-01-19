Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 133,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,978. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

