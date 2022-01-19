Short Interest in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Drops By 32.6%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NABL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,559. N-able has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

