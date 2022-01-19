Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$196.09

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$197.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$161.30. 308,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,966. The company has a market cap of C$28.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$163.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.0900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

