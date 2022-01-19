Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 443,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,499. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

