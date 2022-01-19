Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $4.16 million and $157,438.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

