Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Sells $11,733.44 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 599,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.