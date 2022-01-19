Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Sells $11,733.44 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 599,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

