Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

HCMLY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 141,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

