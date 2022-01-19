Brokerages Anticipate Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Pharming Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of PHAR stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

