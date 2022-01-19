$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

