R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RRD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $773.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

