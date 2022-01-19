Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.