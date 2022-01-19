Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

CRSR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 2,110,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.