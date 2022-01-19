Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 959,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

