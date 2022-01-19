Honest (HNST) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.99 million and $730,421.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

