Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

WTFC traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

