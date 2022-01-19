Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,380. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

