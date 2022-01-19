Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on SZGPY. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SZGPY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

