Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.
Several research firms have recently commented on SZGPY. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of SZGPY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.