Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,432,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAIN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 91,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.