EchoLink Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $159,915.22 and approximately $339,417.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

