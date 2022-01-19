Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Masonite International stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. 272,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $98.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

