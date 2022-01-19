Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BK traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,127. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
