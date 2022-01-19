Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,127. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.