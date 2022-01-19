Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APLS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 540,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,549,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

