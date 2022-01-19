Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 20,960 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ARVN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 241,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,332. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.93.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
