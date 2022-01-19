Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 20,960 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 241,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,332. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.