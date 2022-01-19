Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 183,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,498. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

