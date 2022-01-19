Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,948.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00708812 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,981,945 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

