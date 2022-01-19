Maple (MPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Maple has a total market cap of $41.40 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for $12.33 or 0.00029530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,944 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.