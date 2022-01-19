Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Capri has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $69.26.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

