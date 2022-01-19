DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.90 ($21.48).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

DIC stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.50 ($17.61). 47,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €13.50 ($15.34) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.08 and its 200-day moving average is €15.19.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

