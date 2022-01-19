Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Rises By 31.9%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WCN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 913,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,011. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,938,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,565,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

