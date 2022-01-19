Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Increases By 29.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242,185 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

