Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WEI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 156,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
Weidai Company Profile
Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.