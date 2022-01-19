Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 156,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Weidai shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, January 26th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 26th.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

