AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATGFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ATGFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. AltaGas has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

