Gridcoin (GRC) Market Cap Achieves $4.19 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $14,376.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 432,442,402 coins and its circulating supply is 401,789,370 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.