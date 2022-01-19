NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,781.25 ($119.82).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($126.21) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($130.99) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($106.43) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($127.58) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LON:NXT traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,540 ($102.88). 190,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,003.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,959.66. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 7,214 ($98.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($115.76). The company has a market capitalization of £10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($52.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,636.51). Also, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($105.81) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($136,392.35).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

