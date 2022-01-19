Position Exchange Market Capitalization Hits $54.41 Million (POSI)

Position Exchange (CURRENCY:POSI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $54.41 million and $28.34 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Position Exchange coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005411 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Position Exchange has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About Position Exchange

Position Exchange’s total supply is 34,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,065,541 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

