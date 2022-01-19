Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. 87,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,818 shares of company stock worth $490,173 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.