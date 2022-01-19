Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. 81,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,830. The stock has a market cap of $610.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.