Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 982,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,063. Humanigen has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

