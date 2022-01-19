Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 294,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.86. 107,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,375. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Innospec by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

