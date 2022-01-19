Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 547,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 31.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Schneider National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

