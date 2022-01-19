Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. 3,406,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,705. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

