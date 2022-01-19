Mango Markets Tops 24-Hour Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

