Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

1/19/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00.

1/14/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $210.00.

1/12/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $315.00 to $250.00.

1/7/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $203.00.

1/5/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

Square stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,572,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

