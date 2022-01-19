$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 28.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 1,661,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.