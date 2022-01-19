Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00329482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

