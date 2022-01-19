Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Crane stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

