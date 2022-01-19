Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 48,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

PAAS traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,455,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

