Secret Price Tops $9.17 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.17 or 0.00021922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $90.37 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00305307 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

