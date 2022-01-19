Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Reaches $352,625.69 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $352,625.69 and $44,076.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

